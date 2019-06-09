Kroger recalls frozen berries that might have hepatitis A
NEW YORK (AP) — Grocery stores owned by Kroger across the country are recalling store-label frozen berries because they might be contaminated with hepatitis A.
There have been no reported illnesses.
The stores include Smith's, Kroger, Ralphs, Fry’s, Fred Meyer and other chains. The recalled fruit are branded “Private Selection” and include “Frozen Triple Berry Medley” in the 16-oz. and 48-oz. sizes and “Frozen Blackberries” in a 16-oz package.
Kroger announced Friday that it has removed the berries from store shelves, and that customers who have them at home should not eat them.
Hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease, may cause fatigue, stomach pain and jaundice. It can last a few weeks or several months and can cause liver failure in rare cases.
The Food and Drug Administration discovered the contamination.
