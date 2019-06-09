Lee Williams High School Interact Club raises ‘Peace Pole’
Originally Published: June 9, 2019 7:30 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Interact Club at Lee Williams High School have made an effort to show that the campus is one of happiness, safety, sanctity and peace.
The new Peace Pole on campus reads “May Peace Prevail On Earth” in multiple languages. It was dedicated by the Interactors and the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club at a brief ceremony Friday, June 7.
