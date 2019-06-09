Letter | It’s not wise to sell the land at the airport

What was the council being told about? I did not get the whole picture with the briefing.

Are they selling the 1,800 acres of land and is it on airport land? And if so, why are they being so foolish when leasing airport properties is the smart way to go?

You never sell out your interests and control on airport property, which is insane. No matter what someone else says, a quick monetary gain is not worth as much as a long-term investment. Selling property to third parties that will operate on airport land and use the runways is like shooting yourself in the feet, legs and arms.



It could be that we need someone else on the airport committee who will have the city’s and airport’s best interests in mind, not selling the city short for quick cash. Remember, plan growth for the City, not against the City.

On personal news, I did get an appointment with the cable company for a technician, and when he came the problem was resolved in a matter of a few minutes. It was something I could have handled if I was able to talk to a technician over the phone from Day 1, as I would not have been put off like I was by the 800-service automated and live operators because they do not listen to what you say.

They ask only what is written before them on their automated question formats. Even the chat is actual an automated feature that does not address problems, as the suggestions given did not address the problems.

As I had told them from the beginning on Thursday, it was not an outage problem, as we had cable, phone, and Wi-Fi. It was just the HD-DVR that was not working.

So tell people not to waste their time with 800 numbers and go directly to the local office to get things done properly.

Robert Palmer

Kingman resident