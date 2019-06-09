License and Permits | June 10, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending May 31:

C&M Bakken Rentals: Golden Valley; garage shop with electric.

Greenway Heating & Cooling: Chloride; replacement HVAC system.

Ambient Edge: 8222 S. Aspen Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump.

Redmond Electric: 5104 E. Carrizo Place, Topock; electric upgrade.

Ambient Edge: 1713 E. Lead Way, Mohave Valley; HVAC replace 3 to AC and coil.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 2955 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home, porches and sheds.

Once Source Heating and Cooling: 1760 E. Joy Lane, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

One Source Heating and Cooling: Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.