License and Permits | June 10, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending May 31:
C&M Bakken Rentals: Golden Valley; garage shop with electric.
Greenway Heating & Cooling: Chloride; replacement HVAC system.
Ambient Edge: 8222 S. Aspen Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump.
Redmond Electric: 5104 E. Carrizo Place, Topock; electric upgrade.
Ambient Edge: 1713 E. Lead Way, Mohave Valley; HVAC replace 3 to AC and coil.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 2955 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home, porches and sheds.
Once Source Heating and Cooling: 1760 E. Joy Lane, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.
One Source Heating and Cooling: Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.
