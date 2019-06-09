OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 09
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave 911 | June 10, 2019

Originally Published: June 9, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of June 7:

Drug possession

photo

Antonio Raymond Vallejos, left, and Trevor David Elder (Photos courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Trevor David Elder, 27 of Bullhead City, and Antonio Raymond Vallejos, 21 of Bullhead City at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

Deputies were on patrol and observed a vehicle that was possibly involved in a previous theft case. The vehicle matched the description given from a gas theft that occurred the night prior.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Calle Agrada Drive and Paso Sur Drive and made contact with the driver, identified as Elder, and the passenger, identified as Vallejos.

Deputies immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A records check revealed an active arrest warrant and a suspended driver’s license for Elder. A pat search of Vallejos revealed two boxes of cannabis vaporization oils and marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed 8.3 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Trevor David Elder was arrested for felony dangerous drug possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and two active arrest warrants.

Antonio Raymond Vallejos was arrested for marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. Both subjects were booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. This investigation is ongoing.

Drug possession

photo

James Fiske

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Fiske, 36 of Hurricane, Utah, for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, June 1, deputies responded to a business in the 4000 block of E. Fleet Street in reference to a welfare check. The reporting party advised that a male subject was sleeping inside a vehicle outside the business.

The reporting party also advised he had attempted to wake up the male subject with no response. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the male subject, identified as Fiske, slumped over and attempted to wake him.

After several attempts, deputies requested the assistance from Beaver Dam Fire personnel. Deputies gained entry into the vehicle by the passenger side door, and observed a syringe and baggie of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s center console.

When fire personnel arrived on scene, they were able to wake him slightly, and a dose of NarCan was administered. Fiske responded to the NarCan and was seen by fire personnel. After being cleared for transport, James Fiske was arrested and booked into Mesquite Jail without incident.

Drug possession

photo

Britani Loree Padie-Esparza (Photo courtesy Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Britani Loree Padie-Esparza, 23 of Fort Mohave, for prescription drug possession, dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession, all felonies, and two active arrest warrants.

At approximately 11:55 p.m. Friday, May 31, deputies observed a gold sedan turn onto Hammer Lane from Highway 95. A records check of the vehicle returned uninsured and a traffic stop was conducted. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Padie-Esparza and asked for the vehicle’s documents.

Padie-Esparza could not provide any of the documents and didn’t have her driver’s license in her possession. A records check revealed her active warrants. A pat search revealed she had 0.4 grams of methamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bottle containing liquid morphine and a bottle of prescription pills. Britani Loree Padie-Esparza was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave 911 | April 8, 2019
Mohave 911 | Nov. 19, 2018
Mohave 911 | May 13, 2019
Mohave 911: Drugs, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and Warrants
Mohave 911 | Dec. 24, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News