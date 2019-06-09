OFFERS
Nighttime lane closures on I-40 in Seligman scheduled to begin June 12
Drivers should plan ahead for delays while roadway is reduced to one lane only

Lanes closures on the business loop through Seligman are scheduled overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Lanes closures on the business loop through Seligman are scheduled overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Originally Published: June 9, 2019 7:29 p.m.

SELIGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for lane closures on west- and eastbound Interstate 40 Business Loop through the town of Seligman between I-40B Exit 123 (milepost 143) and I-40B Exit 121 (milepost 138) while a pavement-repair project is underway. Drivers could experience delays up to 20 minutes while I-40B is reduced to one lane only.

Work is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13.

Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

The restrictions are necessary so ADOT crews can do fog-seal work, which helps to protect and extend the life of the highway pavement.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT), or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by ADOT

