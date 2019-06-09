Obituary | Jerry R. Sullivan

Jerry R. Sullivan, 19-year Kingman resident, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jerry was born March 31, 1942 to James and Ethel Sullivan in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Chaffey High School in 1960. He then worked for several companies as a truck driver and later became a deputy Sheriff in Oklahoma.

Jerry is survived by his wife; June A. Sullivan, daughters; Amy Nichols and family of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jill Sullivan and family of Okmulgee, Oklahoma, stepdaughter; Janelle Lenkey and family of Ontario, California, stepson; John Faber of San Clemente, California and his son and family of Missouri, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded into death by his parents and daughter; Tracy Moore from Phalen, California.

Jerry was a loving husband, father and friend whom will truly be missed by all who knew him.

There will be a service is honor of Jerry at 11 a.m. June 29, 2019 at Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 Emerson Ave., Kingman, Arizona.