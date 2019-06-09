Rotary club hears about memorial restoration project

KINGMAN – Terry Flanagan, Commandant of Marine Corps League 887, spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 24th meeting on the World War I Memorial currently being restored by the Marine Corps League’s Devil Dogs.

In the 1990s, the machine gun figure between the doughboy and sailor disappeared at a time when copper was being stolen throughout the area, and it is being replaced by the Devil Dogs.

Dedication of the memorial is scheduled for June 29 in front of the Mohave County Court House, 401 E. Spring St.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club