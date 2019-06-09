Rotary club hears about memorial restoration project
KINGMAN – Terry Flanagan, Commandant of Marine Corps League 887, spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 24th meeting on the World War I Memorial currently being restored by the Marine Corps League’s Devil Dogs.
In the 1990s, the machine gun figure between the doughboy and sailor disappeared at a time when copper was being stolen throughout the area, and it is being replaced by the Devil Dogs.
Dedication of the memorial is scheduled for June 29 in front of the Mohave County Court House, 401 E. Spring St.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Valley Fever cases increasing in Mohave County
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Obituary
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*