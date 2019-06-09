Walleck Ranch Park shooter sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison

KINGMAN – Timothy Joseph Bell, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his involvement in March 2018’s Walleck Ranch Park shooting, was sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison Friday.

Bell, 20, was arrested after law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. Bell and another suspect, Angel Miguel Bravo, 16 at the time, were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. It was Bell who was alleged to have shot the 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Judge Derek Carlisle listed a number of aggravating factors that led to an aggravated sentence. That sentence still fell within the parameters of Bell’s plea agreement, which stated he would go to prison for between seven and nine years. Those factors were that he caused physical injury to another person, that he had a prior felony conviction and that an accomplice was present when the crime was committed.

A “substantial” mitigating factor, however, was the strong show of family support for Bell. Many members of his family were present for his judgment and sentencing hearing, including his father, mother, sister and uncle. All spoke to Bell’s character.

Bell’s father spoke to his son’s work ethic and said that his son is not a career criminal, rather he has just had some “bumps in the road.” Bell’s sister told the court about how her brother does things just to make people smile, adding that family members know they can go to him if they need cheering up or someone to talk to. His mother talked about how Bell loves to feed the homeless.

Bell, himself, also addressed the courtroom.

“I regret what I did that night. I don’t know what I was thinking,” he said. “I regret coming out here, and if the victim was here, I’d like to apologize to him and his family for any unwanted or unneeded stress or pain I caused their family. I hope they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

Bell will receive credit for 441 days served in custody. Bravo, now 17, was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault in March.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.