ADOR reminds taxpayers they have options to help them pay their state income taxes

A taxpayer can contact ADOR and request a payment plan over the phone or fill out Form 140-IA. (ADOR photo)

Originally Published: June 10, 2019 7:28 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Revenue is ready to work with taxpayers who have filed their 2018 taxes, but need some extra time to pay what they owe. The department says there are installment agreement options available.

Document

Form 140-IA

Download .PDF

A taxpayer can contact ADOR and request a payment plan over the phone or fill out Form 140-IA, which outlines several monthly installment plan options for up to a year. The Department of Revenue will help customers determine a payment level that is reasonable for the taxpayer’s particular circumstances.

The agency will begin sending out notices to taxpayers owing on their 2018 taxes in June.

Historically, following the April 15 filing deadline, approximately 15,000 payment agreements are typically set up with ADOR. For the most recent tax filing season, about 3 million individual income tax returns have been filed.

By law, taxpayers failing to pay owed taxes would be subject to interest and monthly late payment penalties.

For more information on payment arrangements for individuals, a taxpayer can visit https://azdor.gov/collections-individuals/payment-arrangement-individuals.

Information provided by ADOR

