City hosts Airport Public Information Workshop

Airport Public Information Workshop will take place on Tuesday, June 11 at the Kingman Airport Administration Building. (Daily Miner File photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 10, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Those wishing they had a better understanding of the workings of the Kingman Municipal Airport will have the chance to educate themselves at an Airport Public Information Workshop from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Kingman Airport Administration Building, 7000 Flightline Drive.

The workshop’s focus will be the airport’s master plan update, explained General Manager Steve Johnston.

“Basically what we’re in the process of doing is a short-term to mid-term to long-term look at the airport and its future and what we’re going to do with it over time,” he said.

The workshop will include information on the airport’s current inventory, the forecast for the future and facility requirements. Attendees will also learn how the airport is self-sustaining.

“If for no other reason just to get an idea of what the airport is all about,” Johnston said when asked why people should attend. “If you drive by and you’re not working in the industrial part of the facility, you don’t really have a sense of what it is or how it’s funded or of the fact that not one local cent from the general fund comes out to the airport. It’s all self-sustaining.”

The event will be in an open-house format, so attendees can come at any time. To view the master plan, go to http://kingman.airportstudy.com/.

