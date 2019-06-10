Don’t forget, AZGFD to hold life jacket exchange on Saturday
KINGMAN – A reminder to all boaters that Arizona Game and Fish Department will be holding a life jacket exchange at the Region 3 office in Kingman on Saturday.
This is the 11th year the department has conducted this event, where people who have old, worn out life jackets and personal flotation devices can swap them for new ones. And it is free!
Last year statewide, the department exchanged 1,520 old jackets for new ones.
The exchange will last from 10 a.m. till noon. The location is at 5320 N. Stockton Hill Road.
Only Type 3 jackets will be exchanged. Types 1 and 2 life jackets are not eligible for exchange.
While the department will be hosting other life jacket exchanges in Arizona this spring, this is the only scheduled event for Kingman.
For more information, contact the Region 3 office at 928-692-7700.
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- MCSO arrests two from sting operation
- Obituary
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- Gallery
- Mohave Pride Festival at Metcalfe Park Saturday
- Mexican national arrested after nearly $500K in drugs seized on I-40
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Obituary
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*