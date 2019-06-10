Don’t forget, AZGFD to hold life jacket exchange on Saturday

KINGMAN – A reminder to all boaters that Arizona Game and Fish Department will be holding a life jacket exchange at the Region 3 office in Kingman on Saturday.

This is the 11th year the department has conducted this event, where people who have old, worn out life jackets and personal flotation devices can swap them for new ones. And it is free!

Last year statewide, the department exchanged 1,520 old jackets for new ones.

The exchange will last from 10 a.m. till noon. The location is at 5320 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Only Type 3 jackets will be exchanged. Types 1 and 2 life jackets are not eligible for exchange.

While the department will be hosting other life jacket exchanges in Arizona this spring, this is the only scheduled event for Kingman.

For more information, contact the Region 3 office at 928-692-7700.