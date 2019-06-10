Horoscopes | June 11, 2019

Birthdays: Claire Holt, 31; Shia LaBeouf, 33; Peter Dinklage, 50; Hugh Laurie, 60.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay calm, and revert to something that makes you feel good. Embrace life, and live in the moment.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over your current situation and your daily routine. Taking the initiative to do things your way will encourage greater support and respect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Plan an outing with someone who enjoys the same things you do. A physical improvement will lift your spirits and give you that extra push to clear up unfinished business.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go about your business without making a fuss or offering too much personal information. You’ll get the most in return if you are accommodating and offer suggestions that are forward-thinking and filled with incentives.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): People will take advantage of you if you let them. Don’t neglect your needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Practicality will be your saving grace when faced with someone who is looking for a handout. Use your imagination, and make suggestions that will not put you in a vulnerable position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a journey that will touch you emotionally and encourage you to recognize the choices you have and the negatives in your life that you should eliminate. Put emotions aside when dealing with difficult people, and keep the peace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Venture into unfamiliar territory. What you experience will motivate you to take on a new project or to make adjustments to your current lifestyle. Intellectual stimulation will enhance your life, relationships and choices.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Before you decide to help someone else get ahead, consider doing something that you can do on your own. Personal improvement will lead to personal gain.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Change should be made for the right reason. Be smart, and make decisions based on intelligence, not emotions.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick close to home, and catch up on overdue paperwork, projects or personal situations that need to be addressed. A physical improvement can be made if you start a new health regimen.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, and stick to a set budget. It’s admirable to help others, but first take care of your needs.