OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 10
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley

Joseph Lloyd Whybark (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Joseph Lloyd Whybark (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: June 10, 2019 1:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – Joseph Lloyd Whybark, 34 of Kingman, has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run collision that occurred at 10:55 p.m. April 23 and resulted in the death of 62-year-old Krisandrea Lynn Pannell-Cashen.

Deputies originally responded to the area of Colorado Road and Brooke Drive in Golden Valley on a call of a subject in the roadway. They arrived to find Pannell-Cashen of Bullhead City deceased. On April 24, the suspected vehicle involved was located abandoned in a wash on the west end of Golden Valley.

Whybark was charged by detectives Sunday, June 9, with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to stay at the scene causing death and tampering with evidence, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license.

Having obtained a search warrant, detectives gathered information that indicated Whybark was operating the vehicle at the time of the collision. Whybark was arrested for an unrelated matter, but when detectives conducted an interview at the jail, he reportedly admitted involvement.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO looks for suspect involved in fatal hit and run
Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
Mohave 911:Wednesday, June 24, 2009
Sunday, December 30, 2007
Arrest for the week of July 8, 2008 - July 15, 2008

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News