Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley

KINGMAN – Joseph Lloyd Whybark, 34 of Kingman, has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run collision that occurred at 10:55 p.m. April 23 and resulted in the death of 62-year-old Krisandrea Lynn Pannell-Cashen.

Deputies originally responded to the area of Colorado Road and Brooke Drive in Golden Valley on a call of a subject in the roadway. They arrived to find Pannell-Cashen of Bullhead City deceased. On April 24, the suspected vehicle involved was located abandoned in a wash on the west end of Golden Valley.

Whybark was charged by detectives Sunday, June 9, with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, failure to stay at the scene causing death and tampering with evidence, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of driving with a suspended license.

Having obtained a search warrant, detectives gathered information that indicated Whybark was operating the vehicle at the time of the collision. Whybark was arrested for an unrelated matter, but when detectives conducted an interview at the jail, he reportedly admitted involvement.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be filed.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

