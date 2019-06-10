OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 10
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail

Mohave County Sheriff's officials reported an inmate at Mohave County Adult Detention Facility "apparently hung himself." (Daily Miner file photo)

Mohave County Sheriff's officials reported an inmate at Mohave County Adult Detention Facility "apparently hung himself." (Daily Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 10, 2019 10:02 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say deputies are investigating the death of a jail inmate that was discovered by detention officers at around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

A detention officer found an inmate in his closed sell who had apparently hung himself. Lifesaving efforts were initiated and the Kingman Fire Department and River Medical responded. The inmate, from Kingman, was taken by ambulance to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

MCSO reports the inmate was alone in his cell and that the door was closed and secured. The initial investigation shows no reason to suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will complete an autopsy in the coming days.

The deceased was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on May 7 on several felony offenses.

This is about the third suicide in approximately 18 months at the jail, with the last occurring Oct. 25, 2018.

As a matter of policy The Kingman Daily Miner does not disclose the names of suicide or apparent suicide victims.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO: Inmate ‘apparently’ hangs himself
Update: Sheriff suspends normal jail operations after 5 inmate overdoses
Two suicides in two months at Mohave County Jail
5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
MCSO corrections officer arrested for bringing in heroin into jail

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News