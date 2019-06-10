OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 10
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mississippi kangaroo found after 2 days ‘on the hop’

Jojo had the “vacation of his life” while volunteers, police and animal control officers looked for him. (Photo courtesy of Cody Breland)

Jojo had the “vacation of his life” while volunteers, police and animal control officers looked for him. (Photo courtesy of Cody Breland)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 10, 2019 7:20 p.m.

GULFPORT, Miss. – A missing kangaroo has been found after two days “on the hop” along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Cody Breland and Gulfport police tell news outlets Jojo was found about 1 a.m. Friday in a Gulfport neighborhood.

Breland owns Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo. He says he was showing animals to children on Wednesday morning when Jojo got scared by heavy rain and jumped away.

The kangaroo is now back home with big brother Mercury.

Breland wrote on Facebook that Jojo had the “vacation of his life” while volunteers, police and animal control officers looked for him.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gordon's outer rainbands, wind begin pelting the Gulf Coast
Couple mourns loss of kangaroo pets
Mohave 911: 07-26-09 "Kangaroo Court"
STRANGE BUT TRUE: Dramatic scene as storm surge floods Biloxi casino car park
Alberto strikes Gulf Coast with dangerous surf, heavy rain

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News