Richard Blaine Smith, of Oatman, reported missing

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing person, Richard Blaine Smith, 47, of Oatman.

Smith was last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, on a property around milepost 21 on Oatman Highway. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 10 inches, about 137 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#19-021683.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office