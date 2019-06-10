Richard Blaine Smith, of Oatman, reported missing
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing person, Richard Blaine Smith, 47, of Oatman.
Smith was last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, on a property around milepost 21 on Oatman Highway. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 10 inches, about 137 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact MCSO at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#19-021683.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
