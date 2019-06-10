Temperatures to exceed 100 degrees in Kingman
KINGMAN – Anyone who thinks the past week has been a bit too warm for comfort may want to stay inside for the days to come that will see temperatures reach over 100 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures begin Tuesday, June 11, which will be sunny with a high near 101 degrees. Light and variable winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tuesday night, the temperature will drop to around 70.
Wednesday, July 12 will be even hotter with a high around 104, and again, light and variable winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 73.
Thursday, July 13 is forecast to be sunny with a high near 102 and a low around 69. Thursday marks the end of temperatures in the 100s for the week. Friday’s high will be around 95, Saturday’s 94 and Sunday’s 93.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Obituary
- MCSO arrests two from sting operation
- Obituary
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- Gallery
- Mohave Pride Festival at Metcalfe Park Saturday
- Mexican national arrested after nearly $500K in drugs seized on I-40
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
- Obituary
- 1 killed in Golden Valley collision
- Gallery
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
12
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
14
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*