OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 10
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Temperatures to exceed 100 degrees in Kingman

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures begin Tuesday, June 11, which will be sunny with a high near 101 degrees. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Daily Miner)

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures begin Tuesday, June 11, which will be sunny with a high near 101 degrees. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Daily Miner)

Originally Published: June 10, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Anyone who thinks the past week has been a bit too warm for comfort may want to stay inside for the days to come that will see temperatures reach over 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures begin Tuesday, June 11, which will be sunny with a high near 101 degrees. Light and variable winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tuesday night, the temperature will drop to around 70.

Wednesday, July 12 will be even hotter with a high around 104, and again, light and variable winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 73.

Thursday, July 13 is forecast to be sunny with a high near 102 and a low around 69. Thursday marks the end of temperatures in the 100s for the week. Friday’s high will be around 95, Saturday’s 94 and Sunday’s 93.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman could see more rain Wednesday
Kingman breaks record cold high for May 22
Sunny skies forecast for Kingman
Freezing temperatures to hit Kingman this weekend
Kingman under high wind watch

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
12
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News