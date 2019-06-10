Temperatures to exceed 100 degrees in Kingman

KINGMAN – Anyone who thinks the past week has been a bit too warm for comfort may want to stay inside for the days to come that will see temperatures reach over 100 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the high temperatures begin Tuesday, June 11, which will be sunny with a high near 101 degrees. Light and variable winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tuesday night, the temperature will drop to around 70.

Wednesday, July 12 will be even hotter with a high around 104, and again, light and variable winds at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 73.

Thursday, July 13 is forecast to be sunny with a high near 102 and a low around 69. Thursday marks the end of temperatures in the 100s for the week. Friday’s high will be around 95, Saturday’s 94 and Sunday’s 93.

Information provided by the National Weather Service