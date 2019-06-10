Thank You First Responders
Thank you to all emergency personnel and to the Daily Miner for excellent reporting. I’m referring to the article published in the Daily Miner on May 26 regarding emergency dispatchers, which is good advice and information for all of us.
My husband and I have been helped more than once by these wonderful people of the Kingman area for their help in emergencies.
We do need to be reminded to stay calm, and many thanks to all emergency responders. Speaking for myself, the emergency people have helped us so much in the past.
