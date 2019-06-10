OFFERS
Mon, June 10
Today’s the last day to apply for fall big game tags

Adobe Stock Images

Don Martin, for the Daily Miner
Originally Published: June 10, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Today is the last day to apply online for 2019 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.

All online applications must be received by Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no later than 11:59 p.m. today.

To apply online, visit www.azgfd.gov/draw.

Remember that applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt permit-tag.

The department advises that licenses are available online and at department offices and license dealers statewide.

The “2019-20 Arizona Hunting Regulations” are posted at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/, while paper booklets are available at department offices and license dealers statewide.

If you would like to know the draw odds of the animals and units you are applying for, that information can be found at https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/surveydata/.

AZGFD encourages all applicants to consider adding “PointGuard” when applying online for a hunt permit-tag. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, then the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.

All online applicants must sign up for a free AZGFD portal account to purchase PointGuard (visit https://accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register). PointGuard is $5 per species, per applicant, purchased at the time of completing the online application or through June 27, which also is the deadline to update credit card and debit card information.

The department also encourages all hunters to open a free portal account. The portal allows customers to create a secure account where they can manage and view their contact information, license and draw results history, and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. A portal account is a mobile-friendly, convenient way to access the online license purchase and hunt draw application systems.

For questions about opening a portal account, call the department at 602-942-3000 and press “7.”

One thing is for sure. If you don’t apply today, then you won’t draw.

