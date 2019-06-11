OFFERS
Tue, June 11
Arizona man gets 20 years in prison for Sparks fatal DUI

Clinton Godac (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)

Clinton Godac (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2019 7:28 p.m.

RENO, Nev. — A 26-year-old Arizona man who was convicted of drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a Reno woman in Sparks two years ago has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Washoe County District Judge Connie Steinheimer said at Monday's sentencing that Clinton Godac will have to serve five years before he's eligible for parole.

Godac pleaded guilty in January to felony DUI causing death in the three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 67-year-old Linda Hutchcroft near McCarran Boulevard and Pyramid Way in April 2017.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says Godac was driving the wrong direction on McCarran when he collided head-on with a Mercury Sable then also hit a Ford Aerostar driven by Hutchcroft.

Godac and the driver of the Sable also were hospitalized.

Contact
