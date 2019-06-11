Colorado City student earns bachelor’s degree from Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Joseph Williams of Colorado City was in Iowa State University’s largest-ever graduating class to earn a degree during ceremonies held in May.

Williams earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, graduating summa cum laude. He was part of class with 5,248 graduates, including 4,439 earning undergraduate degrees.

Robert Easter, president emeritus and professor emeritus of animal science at the University of Illinois; and Simon Estes, Iowa State’s F. Wendell Miller Distinguished Artist-In-Residence, addressed the undergraduates during morning and afternoon ceremonies, respectively.

Information provided by Iowa State University