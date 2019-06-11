OFFERS
Tue, June 11
Horoscopes | June 12, 2019

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Dave Franco, 34; Robyn, 40; Scott Thompson, 60; Timothy Busfield, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn as you go, and don’t be fooled or put in a position by someone who is demanding or overbearing. Concentrate on self-improvement, personal growth and doing what’s best for yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Abide by the rules, and avoid situations that might implicate you as an accomplice. Pay attention; you’ll turn a negative situation into a positive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal improvements, spending time with children or your lover will help you move in a positive direction. Romance is in the stars.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional situations will develop if you let someone meddle in your affairs. Before making a change, consider the consequences.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make positive adjustments to the way you live. Call upon someone you’ve helped in the past to get some valuable input as well as hands-on help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in organizations or events that interest you. What you contribute will encourage you to get involved in other projects that will bring you in contact with people who share your sentiments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t miss out because someone is playing with your emotions. If you don’t follow your heart and your dreams, you will have regrets and resent that you let someone stand in your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore new possibilities, but stay within budget. Use your intelligence and experience to help you do what’s best.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can participate without taking on more than you can handle. Make it clear what you are willing to offer, and avoid any misunderstanding that puts you in an awkward position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to what others have to say, and make plans and changes that will please everyone, including yourself. Keeping the peace is in your best interest and will serve you well when you ask for help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change at home will help lower your overhead. Do the work required to reach your goal.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider your options and the effects they will have on those you love or work with before you begin. Work with the majority to get the help you need to accomplish what’s best for everyone.

