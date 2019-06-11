OFFERS
MVD recommends $12 ID Cards for kids
Valuable tool in case of emergency

Arizona ID cards have no age restriction. For $12, parents can purchase an ID card for their children, even infants. The card can be an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. It can also be a tool to help prevent identity theft and useful for anyone traveling outside the United States. (WNI Illustration)

Arizona ID cards have no age restriction. For $12, parents can purchase an ID card for their children, even infants. The card can be an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. It can also be a tool to help prevent identity theft and useful for anyone traveling outside the United States. (WNI Illustration)

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 12:49 p.m.

Children and infants obviously aren’t going to get behind the wheel of a vehicle to drive anywhere, but they can still get an ID card from Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

“Arizona ID cards have no age restriction,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards. “Parents should consider an ID card for children, even infants, because it’s an added layer of protection in case of an emergency or law enforcement situation. They can also be a tool to help prevent identity theft and are useful for anyone traveling outside the U.S.”

ID cards cost $12 and are available at all MVD offices and those Authorized Third Party providers that provide license and ID card services. Customers need to bring in the child’s Social Security number and one primary form of documentation such as a Birth Certificate, Permanent Resident Card, Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood, among others, as well as proof of Arizona residency. A full list of acceptable documents can be found at azdot.gov/childid.

Bowser-Richards added, “This is an important service for every parent or guardian to consider for a child’s safety, and if you get an ID card, be sure to periodically get it updated as the child changes and grows.”

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd

Information provided by ADOT, MVD Division

