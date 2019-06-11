OFFERS
Suspected arsonist arrested after 6 year investigation
Law enforcement officials believe Charlie Lee Balluff set more than 400 fires

Charlie Lee Balluff (Photo courtesy of Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: June 11, 2019 7:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officials say it has arrested a suspect in the “Burning Bush Bandit Case,” who is believed by law enforcement officials to be involved in over 400 dumpster and brush fires over the past six years.

Charlie Lee Balluff, 39 of Kingman, was arrested without incident at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 as he left his home in the 3600 block of Bond Street.

KPD detectives have worked alongside the Kingman Fire Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office since 2013 on the case.

A statement released by KPD says investigators developed information within the last several months that connected Balluff to numerous fires.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Balluff’s home where officials allegedly discovered additional evidence. Balluff was also purportedly in possession of methamphetamine. He also admitted to detectives his involvement in the fires, according to the statement.

Balluff was arrested on 14 counts of felony arson of property or structure, four counts of misdemeanor reckless burning, and possession of dangerous drugs. He was taken to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

He is being held on a total of $475,000 bond, $25,000 for each charge.

The investigation is ongoing, and Balluff could face additional charges.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

