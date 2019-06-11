Update: Suspects in Williams area counterfeit bills incident in custody

Update: The Williams Police Department said two people who are suspected of using counterfeit $20 bills are in custody following a pursuit in Williams, Arizona on June 11. The department had issued an alert (below) for residents and business owners to be on the lookout for a suspect who was riding a black motorcycle wearing a bandanna and orange hoodie. Anyone with information regarding the counterfeit bills is asked to call Williams Police at 928-635-4461.

Original alert: Motorcycle rider passes counterfeit $20 bills in Williams area

Around noon today the Williams Police Department issued a General Alert regarding counterfeit bills being passed in the Williams, Arizona area.

According to the June 11 alert, a white male wearing a bandana and orange hoodie riding a black motorcycle is passing counterfeit $20.

The fake bills are darker in color.

The rider may be traveling through other Arizona communities.

Anyone with information about this person is asked to call the Williams Police Department at 928-635-4461.

Information provided by Williams Police Department