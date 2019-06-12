OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 13
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | We need one-person, one-vote

Chris Meisenheimer, Kingman resident
Originally Published: June 12, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Electing our president ought to be done by national popular vote, which is a “one-person, one-vote” paradigm. By definition this standard constitutes a democracy. States need to change current state laws from “winner-take-all” to what is known as the “National Popular Vote Compact” (NPV). This legislation guarantees that every voter’s vote is counted equally.

The “winner-take-all” state laws have resulted in five of our 45 presidents, including two of the last three, have come into office without having won the popular vote.

Under our current “winner-take-all” system, candidates have little reason to campaign in, or pay attention to, voters in states where they are safely ahead or hopelessly behind. Recent elections reflect that 38 states were totally ignored. This included states that are small, medium sized, rural, western, northeastern and southern. In 2016, 94% of campaign events occurred in 12 states. Two-thirds of campaign events (273 of 399) were concentrated in just six states (Ohio, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan).

The above data doesn’t reflect a democracy, but rather an election situation that needs to change. America does not need a constitutional amendment to change our “winner-take-all” system. States make the laws governing allocation of Electoral College votes.

The concept is simple: individual state legislatures pledge that they’ll assign all of their electoral votes to whichever candidate wins the national popular vote, conditional upon enough other states following suit. Once a majority of the nation’s electoral votes rest in states that have passed NPV measures, the laws go into effect and winning the popular vote becomes the only way to win. Currently, 189 electoral votes have resulted from states voting for NPV, which is 81 votes shy of taking effect nationally or 70% of the total 270 electoral votes needed. In recent years, Arizona has successfully voted to pass NPV, but it failed to pass in both chambers, thus NPV is not in effect in Arizona. However, it is noteworthy that on April 5, 2019 New Mexico passed NPV.

The candidate who gets the most votes should become president. Electing the president by popular vote is the right thing to do. Arizona needs to join the other states that have already passed the National Popular Vote law.

Contact your state legislators and tell them you want them to pass the “National Popular Vote Compact.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

We need the national popular vote to decide who’s President
Column | National popular vote would amplify everyone’s role
Column: Forget the mob. Long live the Electoral College
The myth of Clinton winning the popular vote
Does your vote for president really count?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News