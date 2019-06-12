Dear Abby | Boyfriend confesses being attracted to woman’s brother
Dear Abby: I am a gay male. My sister, “Cate,” is in what appears outwardly to be a committed relationship, but I know for a fact it isn’t.
Her boyfriend, “Darren,” invited me out for coffee a few days ago, and while he was discussing some of their relationship troubles, he told me he isn’t sure that he’s straight. He then proceeded to say he could easily see himself dating me!
I don’t know what to do. I want to tell Cate, but I don’t want to wreck her relationship. The other problem is, I also feel attracted to Darren, but it’s not my place to pursue him. Any advice would be helpful. – In a Bind in New York
Dear In a Bind: Your sister’s relationship with Darren was “wrecked” the minute he told you that he isn’t certain he’s heterosexual and that he has his eye on you. If you and Darren were to become involved, it would likely devastate Cate, and I don’t recommend it. Talk to Darren and tell him it’s time to come clean with Cate. Then, if he doesn’t, a loyal sibling should tell his sister before she wastes any more time on this boyfriend.
Dear Abby: I supervise someone I’ll call “Kevin.” He is lazy, and his work is so sloppy he should have been fired long ago. I and many supervisors before me have tried to no avail to motivate him, but we work in government, and he knows how to game the system. Our unit’s reputation has suffered because of Kevin. For reasons beyond my control, we are stuck working together.
I supervise another person who is retiring soon, and I would like to help plan his retirement party. Kevin is also nearing retirement age. When Kevin finally leaves, am I obligated to plan a retirement party for him? He has never lifted a finger for anybody, and he sure doesn’t deserve a party honoring the fact that he sat in a chair for 30 years. Or should I not help plan either party? – Stuck Supervisor
Dear Stuck: Unless party-planning is part of your job designation, you are not obligated to arrange one for Kevin if you prefer not to, considering what a problem he has been for your unit. A party later celebrating the welcoming of “new staff” would probably go over better.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- MCSO arrests two from sting operation
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail
- Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
- Mohave Pride Festival at Metcalfe Park Saturday
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
14
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*