OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 13
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Boyfriend confesses being attracted to woman’s brother

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 12, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am a gay male. My sister, “Cate,” is in what appears outwardly to be a committed relationship, but I know for a fact it isn’t.

Her boyfriend, “Darren,” invited me out for coffee a few days ago, and while he was discussing some of their relationship troubles, he told me he isn’t sure that he’s straight. He then proceeded to say he could easily see himself dating me!

I don’t know what to do. I want to tell Cate, but I don’t want to wreck her relationship. The other problem is, I also feel attracted to Darren, but it’s not my place to pursue him. Any advice would be helpful. – In a Bind in New York

Dear In a Bind: Your sister’s relationship with Darren was “wrecked” the minute he told you that he isn’t certain he’s heterosexual and that he has his eye on you. If you and Darren were to become involved, it would likely devastate Cate, and I don’t recommend it. Talk to Darren and tell him it’s time to come clean with Cate. Then, if he doesn’t, a loyal sibling should tell his sister before she wastes any more time on this boyfriend.

Dear Abby: I supervise someone I’ll call “Kevin.” He is lazy, and his work is so sloppy he should have been fired long ago. I and many supervisors before me have tried to no avail to motivate him, but we work in government, and he knows how to game the system. Our unit’s reputation has suffered because of Kevin. For reasons beyond my control, we are stuck working together.

I supervise another person who is retiring soon, and I would like to help plan his retirement party. Kevin is also nearing retirement age. When Kevin finally leaves, am I obligated to plan a retirement party for him? He has never lifted a finger for anybody, and he sure doesn’t deserve a party honoring the fact that he sat in a chair for 30 years. Or should I not help plan either party? – Stuck Supervisor

Dear Stuck: Unless party-planning is part of your job designation, you are not obligated to arrange one for Kevin if you prefer not to, considering what a problem he has been for your unit. A party later celebrating the welcoming of “new staff” would probably go over better.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Foot-dragging boyfriend puts engagement on endless hold
Dear Abby | Wife in love with girlfriend resolves to end her marriage
Dear Abby | Wedding kept under wraps may come to light during divorce
Dear Abby | Boyfriend would rather party with friends than stay home
Dear Abby: Boyfriend shows no interest in expanding family of three

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News