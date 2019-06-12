OFFERS
Diet Center's Weight Loss Tip of the Week | Food for thought! True or False

Tasting, nibbling, and snacking can be detrimental to our weight loss since we will more than likely consume more fat and calories than a full, planned meal. (Adobe Image)

Tasting, nibbling, and snacking can be detrimental to our weight loss since we will more than likely consume more fat and calories than a full, planned meal. (Adobe Image)

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: June 12, 2019 7:24 p.m.

  1. I should avoid exercise because it increases my appetite?
  2. I eat more calories in the fall than in the springtime?
  3. I can select specific places on my body where I can burn body fat?
  4. Frequent snacking is a sign of a behavior problem?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

If you’ve ever wondered about these questions you might find the answers interesting.

  1. According to an article from the International Journal of Obesity Related Medical Disorders, exercise doesn’t always increase the appetite. Your body doesn’t automatically crave more food just because you burned extra calories. You may just feel you deserve to eat a treat for the hard work you put into exercising. If you eat to reward yourself for exercising, you may consume more calories than you burned.
  2. Researchers at Georgia State University tracked the eating behaviors of 315 people. They found that they consumed an average of 222 calories more daily in the fall than in the spring. They also felt hungrier after meals in the fall than in the spring. Scientists believe we may be genetically predisposed to eat more during the fall season. Or it might be that we bake more and eat those baked goods in the cooler seasons.
  3. Example – You can’t burn off fat in your abdominal area by just exercising your abdominal area. The body burns off fat wherever it wants to. You can burn off fat in your abdominal area and all over your body by exercising your whole body aerobically. Activities like walking, jogging, or running are good aerobic activities to get involved in. You can maximize your body’s fat-burning ability by putting variety in your routine by doing a little of each activity.
  4. Frequent snacking may be a sign of unconscious eating. Unconscious eating is when we consume food without intent or keen awareness. Tasting, nibbling, and snacking can be detrimental to our weight loss since we will more than likely consume more fat and calories than a full, planned meal.

Unconscious eating is a result of environmental cues, not hunger. Seeing and smelling food can trigger the desire to eat. Being in certain environments such as a baseball game or a party can cause a person to eat out of habit rather than in response to hunger.

Eating when you’re not hungry likely means you’re taking in extra calories your body doesn’t need. To avoid unconscious eating, look at your eating habits. Do you snack frequently – four or more times daily (in addition to three meals)? Do you eat while you prepare meals? Do you eat at social events even when you’re not hungry? Eat only at planned meal and snack times.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. If you need help reaching your weight loss goals, please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.

