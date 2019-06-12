OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 13
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Does the county need a communication director?

Mohave County supervisors will vote on the possibility of creating a permanent position for a communication director. Chairwoman Hildy Angius thinks it is a good idea; Supervisor Ron Gould disagrees. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Mohave County supervisors will vote on the possibility of creating a permanent position for a communication director. Chairwoman Hildy Angius thinks it is a good idea; Supervisor Ron Gould disagrees. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: June 12, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County supervisors will vote on the possibility of creating a permanent position for a communication director. The issue seems to be divisive; its future should be determined during the next board meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the county’s Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

According to Chairwoman Hildy Angius, Mohave is the only county that doesn’t have a public information officer while some counties have entire communication departments. Angius mentioned at the June 3 meeting the county had such a specialist in the past, but “things happened years ago” and “they are not here anymore.”

Angius assured her colleagues that this would not be a political job, just someone to take care of the county’s social media and “get information out.” She admitted she sometimes receives phone calls from people who admit they don’t know who to call in the county if, for example, a bus would roll over.

The communication director would report to the county manager and this way the board would not have to rely on the newspapers to get information right “sometimes,” Angius said.

Supervisor Ron Gould from District 5 expressed his doubt if adding a communication director position would benefit anyone.

“I don’t like the fact that someone would speak for me,” he said and added that supervisors have their own voices. He also pointed out the press would probably prefer to speak to individual supervisors than to a “spin doctor,” too.

The board will vote on the item Monday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Citizens don’t have proper access to county’s ordinances
Supervisor Bishop: “It’s time to build a new animal shelter”
Mohave County Supervisor Johnson opposes combining county economic director, PIO positions
Mohave County Board of Supervisors present plans to balance budget
Mohave County Public Works ‘hot jobs’ getting a 15.8 percent pay raise

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News