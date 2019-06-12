OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 13
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Excessive heat in Arizona has experts predicting wildfires through fall

Reported on Sunday afternoon, the Woodbury Fire is about 5 miles northwest of Superior near the Superstition Wilderness. The cause is noted as “human caused.” (Photo courtesy of Tonto National Forest)

Reported on Sunday afternoon, the Woodbury Fire is about 5 miles northwest of Superior near the Superstition Wilderness. The cause is noted as “human caused.” (Photo courtesy of Tonto National Forest)

Melissa Robbins, Cronkite News
Originally Published: June 12, 2019 7:23 p.m.

PHOENIX – At least nine wildfires are burning around Arizona, only three of which are prescribed burns.

Fire experts say with high temperatures, combined with an increasing amount of brush drying up from the abnormally wet winter, the fire danger is high – particularly in southern Arizona, where the threat is above-average.

Two of the fires burning in the Tonto National Forest northeast of Phoenix were human caused, officials said, but they’re burning away from structures.

Bryan Henry, assistant predictive services program manager with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said this year’s monsoon season may be delayed, meaning the danger for wildfires will likely continue further into the fall than usual.

Arizona communities learn how to live under threat of wildfire | Cronkite News by Cronkite News

The weather patterns that gave Arizona its extra-wet winter may also kick up heavier winds over the summer, Henry said, which could exacerbate fire conditions.

Similarly, the lower temperatures and humidity that kept Arizona’s grasses from drying out appear to be coming to an end as the summer heat settles in. The Phoenix area was expected to reach 110 degrees Tuesday, and an excessive heat advisory is in effect through Thursday.

Two of the fires burning over the weekend and into Monday afternoon collectively have scorched nearly 9,000 acres, also though authorities say neither the Mountain Fire nor the Woodbury Fire poses a threat to humans.

Mountain Fire

The Mountain Fire has burned more than 7,400 acres, northeast of Phoenix in the Tonto National Forest. Authorities are currently investigating potential sources but believe it’s human-caused.

The fire, first reported Friday morning near Bartlett Lake, is burning through grass and brush away from homes in Cave Creek.

Bartlett Dam Road was closed through the weekend at the intersection with Cave Creek Road, and nearby campgrounds also were closed.

The road reopened Monday morning, and officials said the Bartlett Lake and Horseshoe Lake recreation areas are again open to the public.

However, Brad Widhalm, a spokesman with the Central West Region of the Tonto National Forest, warned residents against stopping in the area to watch the fire.

“They shouldn’t be stopping to take pictures, ‘cause they’re just creating a hazard for themselves plus other people that are driving along the road,” Widhalm said.

Widhalm said the team managing the fire has since moved to assist the containment of the nearby Woodbury Fire, which started Saturday afternoon. There are 243 personnel working on the fire, according to InciWeb reports, and Widhalm said smoke from the fire may still be visible on Monday.

Woodbury Fire

The Woodbury Fire has already burned 9,300 acres 5 miles northwest of Superior, also in the Tonto National Forest.

“Looks like it is burning mesquite and brush, but as it moves higher in elevation it may get into some juniper and oak,” Carrie Templin, a spokeswoman with the Tonto National Forest, told KJZZ.

No roads have been closed because of the fire, but Templin said hikers should avoid the Woodbury and Rogers Trough trailheads, as public traffic could block firefighters’ attempts to reach the area.

The Woodbury Fire is also believed to be human-caused, though authorities don’t yet know the source.

Although smoke may be visible from nearby communities, Templin said, the fire doesn’t threaten people.

“Everything I’m seeing is leading me to believe that it’s going to burn into the wilderness, which is going to make suppression efforts harder on us,” Templin said. “But … it’s going to be moving farther and farther away from any communities.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fire on national forest land near Phoenix now 50% contained
Wildfire in southeastern Arizona remains under investigation
Population boom in West putting humans closer to devastating wildfires
Wildfire creeps toward evacuated mountain town
At least 4 dead in flash floods at Arizona swimming hole

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News