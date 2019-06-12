OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 13
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | June 13, 2019

Originally Published: June 12, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Kat Dennings, 33; Chris Evans, 38; Tim Allen, 66; Stellan Skarsgard, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Proper diet, fitness and lifestyle changes will help you overcome any of the emotional issues that have been causing you stress and holding you back. A positive opportunity is heading your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change what you don’t like, and keep moving. Share your feelings, and improve important relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let change unnerve you. Size up whether it’s good for you, and make a choice to participate or to walk away.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Waiting for someone else to go first will not help you get ahead. Let your imagination lead the way and your creativity guide you down a path that will bring about positive change in your life and in your relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change at home may not be welcome, but if you are patient and focus on personal growth, it will turn in your favor. Spend time with those who get you and support what you are trying to achieve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to those who are reliable and productive; it will help you achieve something that will change your life. Don’t let poor influences lead you astray.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a break from your daily routine, and venture down a path that encourages you to explore possibilities. Refuse to let anyone bring you down or cause you grief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what’s being said, and evaluate how it pertains to you. Follow your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to be enticed by what someone else is doing. Keep your life simple and your relationships honest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home or at work that will encourage a better quality of life. Speak up about your likes and dislikes, and address issues that will bring you in sync with the people who can influence your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want to make a personal change, do so, but not because someone is trying to sell you something or isn’t happy with you. Change begins within and should be based on what you want and are prepared to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan to get out and participate in events and projects you believe in. You can make a difference if you devote time to improving your community, your relationships with others or the life path you want to pursue.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: June 13, 2017
Horoscopes | June 13, 2018
Horoscopes | September 5, 2018
Horoscopes | March 28, 2019
Horoscopes | February 20, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News