Horoscopes | June 13, 2019

Birthdays: Kat Dennings, 33; Chris Evans, 38; Tim Allen, 66; Stellan Skarsgard, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Proper diet, fitness and lifestyle changes will help you overcome any of the emotional issues that have been causing you stress and holding you back. A positive opportunity is heading your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change what you don’t like, and keep moving. Share your feelings, and improve important relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let change unnerve you. Size up whether it’s good for you, and make a choice to participate or to walk away.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Waiting for someone else to go first will not help you get ahead. Let your imagination lead the way and your creativity guide you down a path that will bring about positive change in your life and in your relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change at home may not be welcome, but if you are patient and focus on personal growth, it will turn in your favor. Spend time with those who get you and support what you are trying to achieve.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to those who are reliable and productive; it will help you achieve something that will change your life. Don’t let poor influences lead you astray.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a break from your daily routine, and venture down a path that encourages you to explore possibilities. Refuse to let anyone bring you down or cause you grief.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to what’s being said, and evaluate how it pertains to you. Follow your heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to be enticed by what someone else is doing. Keep your life simple and your relationships honest.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home or at work that will encourage a better quality of life. Speak up about your likes and dislikes, and address issues that will bring you in sync with the people who can influence your future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you want to make a personal change, do so, but not because someone is trying to sell you something or isn’t happy with you. Change begins within and should be based on what you want and are prepared to do.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan to get out and participate in events and projects you believe in. You can make a difference if you devote time to improving your community, your relationships with others or the life path you want to pursue.