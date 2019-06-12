For the Luv of Paws hosting Father’s Day adoption event
KINGMAN – Every day is a good day to adopt a pet, but For the Luv of Paws, a local domestic animal rescue and sanctuary thinks there’s no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than becoming a dad or a mom to an animal in need.
The big Father’s Day adoption event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at Kingman Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Road.
“Our dogs, puppies, cats and kittens can’t wait to meet that special guy who will give them lots of love and affection and a forever home,” wrote For the Luv of Paws in a press release. The organization also promotes adopting senior pets who deserve a peaceful retirement.
Can’t own your own cat or dog? Come over anyway, the organizers encourage. Consider volunteering some time walking dogs, reading to the cats at the rescue, or donating food, toys, treats and cleaning supplies.
All of the dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. An adoption application, including a home check, and an adoption fee apply.
For the Luv of Paws is having a special for dogs at $75 per dog or $50 per dog if you adopt two dogs together.
Cats are also included in this program. The adoption fee for cats 10 years and older is $50. They also go to their new home with an adoption bag filled with goodies, including all medical records.
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- MCSO arrests two from sting operation
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail
- Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
- Mohave Pride Festival at Metcalfe Park Saturday
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
14
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*