For the Luv of Paws hosting Father’s Day adoption event

KINGMAN – Every day is a good day to adopt a pet, but For the Luv of Paws, a local domestic animal rescue and sanctuary thinks there’s no better way to celebrate Father’s Day than becoming a dad or a mom to an animal in need.

The big Father’s Day adoption event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16 at Kingman Petco, 3320 Stockton Hill Road.

“Our dogs, puppies, cats and kittens can’t wait to meet that special guy who will give them lots of love and affection and a forever home,” wrote For the Luv of Paws in a press release. The organization also promotes adopting senior pets who deserve a peaceful retirement.

Can’t own your own cat or dog? Come over anyway, the organizers encourage. Consider volunteering some time walking dogs, reading to the cats at the rescue, or donating food, toys, treats and cleaning supplies.

All of the dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. An adoption application, including a home check, and an adoption fee apply.

For the Luv of Paws is having a special for dogs at $75 per dog or $50 per dog if you adopt two dogs together.

Cats are also included in this program. The adoption fee for cats 10 years and older is $50. They also go to their new home with an adoption bag filled with goodies, including all medical records.