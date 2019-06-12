State Briefs | Pilot critically burned after small plane crashes in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A pilot has been critically burned after his plane crashed in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene about 3 p.m. Tuesday after the single-engine Mooney M20 crashed on the side of a road and burst into flames.

Authorities say the 50-year-old pilot was the only person aboard and suffered second- and third-degree burns.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Authorities say the plane took off from Scottsdale Airport and was headed to Nevada when it went down about 2 miles west of the Deer Valley Airport.

One wing was sheared off from hitting a light pole.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

Las Vegas excessive heat warning extended to late today

LAS VEGAS – An excessive heat warning for Las Vegas and parts of northwestern Arizona has been extended until Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures in the Las Vegas area will range up to 110 degrees while Lake Havasu City may hit 115 degrees.

Kingman is expected to see temperatures reach 101 degrees.

The Las Vegas fire department advises drinking plenty of water and says cooling stations are available in the metro area for those in need. Residents also are advised to keep an eye on children, pets and the elderly.

Arizona Snowbowl outlines plans for expanding services

FLAGSTAFF – A northern Arizona ski resort wants to expand services with night skiing and tubing, new chairlifts and mountain biking trails, and a zip line.

The Arizona Snowbowl operates on roughly one square mile of the San Francisco Peaks.

Snowbowl general manager J.R. Murray says the resort will submit a master plan to the U.S. Forest Service this fall. The plan will be subject to environmental review and public comment.

Murray says implementing the plan could boost visitation from 3,870 to 4,500 people daily.

The resort says the earliest that the new services could start is 2021.

Native Americans have challenged the Snowbowl for decades over its existence on a mountain they consider sacred. More recently, they lost a lengthy legal battle to prevent snowmaking at the resort.