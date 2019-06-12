Third annual International Day of Peace in planning stages

KINGMAN – It’s the last 100 days countdown before the third annual International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, 2019.

This will be the third year that Kingman will proudly recognize and proclaim the message of peace as designated through the United Nations International Day of Peace (IDOP).

Mark your calendars now and reserve the time to promote peace. This peace rally will be held at Lewis Kingman Park, which is where the dog park on Andy Devine Avenue is located.

IDOP is an opportunity for people to mingle who believe that peace, not war, is the best possible solution to resolving disputes worldwide.

A Buddhist from the Kingman community will be this year’s keynote speaker. This event features an open mic for brief comments about peace accompanied by peace music, face painting, and whatever else the planning committee organizes.

Join peace enthusiasts 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sept. 21, 2019, hopefully after the extreme hot summer weather has passed, to fortify your belief that "peace is important."

Bring your peaceful thoughts, lawn chairs, peace signs and a lunch if you want to picnic with peaceful kindred spirits that day in the park.

For more information, go online and search International Day of Peace, or call Chris at 928-757-4616 or email createpeace10@gmail.com.

Information provided by Chris Meisenheimer