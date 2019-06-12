Third annual International Day of Peace in planning stages
KINGMAN – It’s the last 100 days countdown before the third annual International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, 2019.
This will be the third year that Kingman will proudly recognize and proclaim the message of peace as designated through the United Nations International Day of Peace (IDOP).
Mark your calendars now and reserve the time to promote peace. This peace rally will be held at Lewis Kingman Park, which is where the dog park on Andy Devine Avenue is located.
IDOP is an opportunity for people to mingle who believe that peace, not war, is the best possible solution to resolving disputes worldwide.
A Buddhist from the Kingman community will be this year’s keynote speaker. This event features an open mic for brief comments about peace accompanied by peace music, face painting, and whatever else the planning committee organizes.
Join peace enthusiasts 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sept. 21, 2019, hopefully after the extreme hot summer weather has passed, to fortify your belief that "peace is important."
Bring your peaceful thoughts, lawn chairs, peace signs and a lunch if you want to picnic with peaceful kindred spirits that day in the park.
For more information, go online and search International Day of Peace, or call Chris at 928-757-4616 or email createpeace10@gmail.com.
Information provided by Chris Meisenheimer
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- MCSO arrests two from sting operation
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Touring the plane submerged in Lake Mead
- MCSO investigates inmate death at Mohave County jail
- Kingman man arrested for fatal hit and run in Golden Valley
- Mohave Pride Festival at Metcalfe Park Saturday
- Governor orders flags at half-staff today May 15, 2019
- Obituary
- DPS releases names of 5 killed in I-40 wrong-way crash Friday
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- 4 killed in wrong-way accident on Interstate 40
- Number killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 now at 5
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Golden Valley resident blames doctors, county for Valley Fever diagnosis
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
14
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*