Board of Supervisors meeting to rotate between cities

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors agreed to start rotating their biweekly meetings between Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, and potentially Colorado City.

The rotation will start in October and is approved for one year. Supervisor Jean Bishop from District 4 voted against it, and Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1 was absent at the moment of the vote.

Back in March, the board directed staff to investigate the possibility of using meeting rooms and recording equipment at the above mentioned cities and go over financial consequences of such decision.

All cities but Colorado City meet technical requirements it turns out and can hold BOS meetings with no charge for use of facilities. However, Lake Havasu City and Colorado City are not set up for live streaming, which means online viewers (typically a few hundred of them) will have to wait until a video recording is uploaded to YouTube.

Country Manager Mike Hendrix decided that the cost of rotating the meeting would be less than it was estimated before.

“Salaries are essentially a sunk cost as it is already a budgeted item,” wrote County Manager Assistant Yvonne Orr in a memo to the board. “In the event that an overtime situation is created by traveling to an out-of-town Board meeting, departments can flex out the time for hourly employees.”

Many elected officials will only travel if they have something on an agenda. The greatest impact would be the loss of productivity during the time required to travel both to and from meetings.

The decision comes in an effort to get closer to residents of Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and in the future, Colorado City, but it is not clear if the move will benefit anyone.

The fact that the board will lose its permanent location can only add confusion among those who are seeking to go to a meeting. Delays in getting access to live streaming and the recording of the meeting may make the issue even more problematic.