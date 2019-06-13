OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 14
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Church can heal divisions,’ Christian Scientists say at annual meeting

Christian Scientists attend the annual meeting of their denomination in Boston. In Mohave County there is a church in Lake Havasu City. (Courtesy)

Christian Scientists attend the annual meeting of their denomination in Boston. In Mohave County there is a church in Lake Havasu City. (Courtesy)

Kevin Ness, The First Church of Christ, Scientist
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Given the looming challenges the world faces – strife, corruption, climate crisis, health care costs – Christian Scientists at their church’s annual meeting in Boston reaffirmed their faith that the things of the Spirit are what the world most needs.

Church members indicated their commitment to proving “the reliability of practical Christian healing.” Among the experiences shared was the healing of cancer by a former military pilot.

“As a pilot, you get used to turning situations over to God,” he said. “I felt God’s love – the warmth. My skill set was to rely on God, not be a cancer patient.”

The healing was confirmed in follow-up examinations by U.S. Veterans Administration doctors.

Church officials reported that the church is financially strong and in the midst of a significant refurbishment of The Mother Church in Boston, where the church is headquartered.

Presiding over the meeting was new church president Fabián Smara of Argentina. The newly elected readers, who conduct church services at the Church in Boston, are from Nigeria and the U.S.

The Church of Christ, Scientist, has branches in some 70 countries, and members throughout the world participated by watching the live stream of the meeting in local churches, Christian Science reading rooms, or from their homes.

Kevin E. Ness is manager of Christian Science Committees on Publication for The Mother Church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, Massachusetts. In Arizona, there are 19 Christian Sciences churches and societies.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Greenhouse gas emissions cause climate change
<b>LETTERS TO THE EDITOR</b>
Community View | Beware the evolution teachings; don’t let your enemies defeat you
Letter: Jesus is about love, understanding
Letter | Israel’s statehood has us in the end times

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News