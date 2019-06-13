OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 14
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Wealthy man’s companion is shut out of family holidays

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I am a platonic friend and part-time caregiver of a wealthy gentleman. I now reside in his residence out of necessity. We respect each other, and neither of us intends to be anything more than friends.

My problem is his family. They know I exist, but refuse to get to know me. They do not allow me to accompany him to holiday events at their homes, even at his request. His sister, the matriarch and a devout Catholic, has been verbally and emotionally abusive to me.

I always feel hurt and rejected on these special occasions. How can I overcome this hurtful situation? How do I get past the rejection? – More Than a Caregiver

Dear More: The disrespect and lack of empathy “the matriarch” has shown you is shameful.

The way to get past this would be to make sure you are saving enough money (if you haven’t) to tide you over until you find a job after his death. In the meantime, allow yourself enough personal time to cultivate relationships with people who won’t ignore you during holidays. It’s important that you not become more isolated and disconnected than you are. If you are religious, your own church might be a place to start.

Dear Abby: My husband is the biggest procrastinator I have ever known. He has piles of things lying around that need his attention and projects that need to be finished but get put off day after day.

When I remind him of what needs doing, he accuses me of nagging, so I have stopped reminding him. But it’s boiling inside of me. It has gotten worse since he retired.

I’m frustrated and need some advice on how to handle this without being a nag. I’m ready to go on strike. – Beyond Frustrated in Ohio

Dear Beyond: What’s going on is unfair to you. If this is your husband’s pattern, then he needs to know how angry you are about it. That isn’t nagging; it is venting. Because he has gotten worse since his retirement, he may need to be seen by his doctor to ensure it isn’t caused by a health problem.

I’m sorry you didn’t mention what kinds of projects your husband is procrastinating about finishing. If they are minor repairs or handyman things, consider hiring someone to finish them. If they are financial, your accountant may be able to recommend someone.

Please consider what I am telling you. The only thing you shouldn’t do is continue to tolerate this.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Wedding date forces difficult decision for maid of honor
Dear Abby: Man comes clean too late with the truth about his STD
Dear Abby: Girlfriend seeks the best way to nudge boy out of dad’s bed
Dear Abby | Man devoted to wife suffering Parkinson’s fulfills his vows
Dear Abby: Lost dream of grandparenthood leaves hole in woman’s heart

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News