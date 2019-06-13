Grahams celebrate 60 years of marriage today

KINGMAN – June 14, 2019 is the 60th wedding anniversary for Jerry and Charlene Graham. They were married in a small church in Schuyler, Nebraska on June 14, 1959.

They met while Jerry was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, just south of Omaha, Nebraska, and Charlene was employed by Mutual of Omaha.

In November 1959 they moved to the San Diego, California area and raised a family of five.

They were blessed with three daughters; Sandy, Jane and Suzanne, the latter being deceased, and then two sons, John and Steve. Presently, Jerry and Charlene have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Charlene worked for the San Diego Gas & Electric company.

Upon retirement they moved to Borrego Springs, California where they lived for seven years.

In 2000, the couple moved to Kingman, Arizona where they now reside.

Information provided by the Grahams