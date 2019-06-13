Horoscopes | June 14, 2019

Birthdays: Lucy Hale, 30; Kevin McHale, 31; Diablo Cody, 41; Boy George, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, and you’ll discover what you have to do in order to avoid a dispute. It may mean distancing yourself from a situation that has been going sour for way too long.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spend time with people who stimulate you mentally and who bring out the best in you. Make decisions that promote positive change and passion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Being taken advantage of is apparent if you are too friendly or trying to please everyone around you. Think about what you want and what’s best for you.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Raise awareness to gain the support you need to make a difference to a cause that’s important to you. Working in conjunction with someone you care about will make the rewards you achieve that much better.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mull over your thoughts before you decide to take action. You don’t have to go overboard in order to impress someone.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with compassion and the desire to help the underdog, and join forces with people who want to make a difference. What you accomplish will satisfy your soul.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive change will add to your appeal and make you feel good about the way you look and what you have to offer. Distance yourself from negativity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your intentions clear, and take action. A change that leads to a different environment will be enlightening.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to what others tell you, but don’t take action based on what you hear. Be upfront and ask direct questions to avoid emotional manipulation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An offer should be looked at carefully. Taking precautions will result in positive alternatives.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If something doesn’t fit into your schedule, take a pass. Concentrate on what makes you happy, and spend time with the people who offer something in return.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do something that is meaningful, and you will feel good about the contribution you make. Kindness and consideration, along with time and effort, are required.