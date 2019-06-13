OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 14
Weather  69.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | June 14, 2019

Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:21 p.m.

Birthdays: Lucy Hale, 30; Kevin McHale, 31; Diablo Cody, 41; Boy George, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen, and you’ll discover what you have to do in order to avoid a dispute. It may mean distancing yourself from a situation that has been going sour for way too long.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spend time with people who stimulate you mentally and who bring out the best in you. Make decisions that promote positive change and passion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Being taken advantage of is apparent if you are too friendly or trying to please everyone around you. Think about what you want and what’s best for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Raise awareness to gain the support you need to make a difference to a cause that’s important to you. Working in conjunction with someone you care about will make the rewards you achieve that much better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mull over your thoughts before you decide to take action. You don’t have to go overboard in order to impress someone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Proceed with compassion and the desire to help the underdog, and join forces with people who want to make a difference. What you accomplish will satisfy your soul.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive change will add to your appeal and make you feel good about the way you look and what you have to offer. Distance yourself from negativity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make your intentions clear, and take action. A change that leads to a different environment will be enlightening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen to what others tell you, but don’t take action based on what you hear. Be upfront and ask direct questions to avoid emotional manipulation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An offer should be looked at carefully. Taking precautions will result in positive alternatives.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If something doesn’t fit into your schedule, take a pass. Concentrate on what makes you happy, and spend time with the people who offer something in return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do something that is meaningful, and you will feel good about the contribution you make. Kindness and consideration, along with time and effort, are required.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: June 14, 2017
Horoscopes | June 14, 2018
Horoscopes | November 20, 2018
Horoscope | November 20, 2017
Horoscopes for Nov. 20, 2016

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News