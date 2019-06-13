Hundreds of firefighters assigned to Arizona wildfire

SUPERIOR (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters are assigned to an Arizona wildfire that incident managers anticipate will be fanned by strong winds and high temperatures.

The human-caused fire has burned nearly 16 square miles of grass and brush in rugged terrain of the Tonto National Forest in east-central Arizona and is about 11 miles northeast of Gold Canyon in the southeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

A top-tier management team assumed command Wednesday, with approximately 450 firefighters and other personnel assigned to the fire as of Thursday.

Zero containment was reported and fire managers said in a statement their goal was to "box in the fire" and push it away from communities such as Gold Canyon and Superior.