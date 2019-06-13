OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 13
Weather  100.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hundreds of firefighters assigned to Arizona wildfire

Firefighters worked late into the evening Wednesday and the Mountain Fire remained active and visible with smoke settling across a large area overnight. There were 450 firefighters on scene Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Tonto National Forest)

Firefighters worked late into the evening Wednesday and the Mountain Fire remained active and visible with smoke settling across a large area overnight. There were 450 firefighters on scene Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Tonto National Forest)

Originally Published: June 13, 2019 2:06 p.m.

SUPERIOR (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters are assigned to an Arizona wildfire that incident managers anticipate will be fanned by strong winds and high temperatures.

The human-caused fire has burned nearly 16 square miles of grass and brush in rugged terrain of the Tonto National Forest in east-central Arizona and is about 11 miles northeast of Gold Canyon in the southeastern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

A top-tier management team assumed command Wednesday, with approximately 450 firefighters and other personnel assigned to the fire as of Thursday.

Zero containment was reported and fire managers said in a statement their goal was to "box in the fire" and push it away from communities such as Gold Canyon and Superior.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Excessive heat in Arizona has experts predicting wildfires through fall
Weather helps prevent Arizona wildfire from spreading
Weather is helping firefighters defend observatory, towns
Dry conditions, strong winds worry firefighters in Arizona
Wildfire creeps toward evacuated mountain town

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
14
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News