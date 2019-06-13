OFFERS
Kingman Police deputy chief completes program to give city modern and effective police services

Deputy Police Chief Evan Kunert recently graduated from an intensive 10-week program in Tempe. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Police Chief Bob DeVries announced that on Friday, June 7, 2019, Deputy Police Chief Evan Kunert graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC).

The intensive 10-week program was hosted by the Tempe Police Department in Tempe.

The SPSC program is designed to help prepare executive level law enforcement leaders for the tasks and challenges they face specific to providing modern and effective law enforcement services to the community.

Kunert joins an elite alumni of graduates comprised of thousands of leaders from all over the world. The program was implemented by Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety in 1983. Kunert was one of 24 students to successfully complete SPSC Class No. 461.

The SPSC program provides upper level college instruction with courses focused on leadership, organizational behavior, applied statistics, human resources, employee relations, and planning and policy. The program is interactive and designed to prepare law enforcement leaders for position of greater responsibility by combining academic principles with practical applications. It also provides an opportunity for graduates to build relationships, share experiences and develop other resources and support from other law enforcement agencies.

Kunert is part of the Kingman Police Department Command Staff and is currently responsible for the Professional Standards and Support Services Section. He was promoted to deputy police chief in July 2018 and has been with KPD since August 2002.

Information provided by KPD

