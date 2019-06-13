OFFERS
Letter | What’s wrong with us?

Steve Couch, Kingman
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Sally, you nailed it! I wrote a verse to a song that goes:

“Politically correct be danged, I don’t like the way the rules have been bent. And as for me I can clearly see this isn’t what the govern-meant!”

I think maybe the most telling thing you said is, “What’s wrong with these people?” That question runs through my mind, and often out of my mouth, numerous times daily. Sometimes I wonder that about myself as I keep quiet about what I see around me that compels the question.

Actually, I think that’s the question we should all be asking: What’s wrong with US?

Ask it, answer it truthfully, include yourself in the answer, then do what you can about it.

