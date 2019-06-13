Letter | What’s wrong with us?
Sally, you nailed it! I wrote a verse to a song that goes:
“Politically correct be danged, I don’t like the way the rules have been bent. And as for me I can clearly see this isn’t what the govern-meant!”
I think maybe the most telling thing you said is, “What’s wrong with these people?” That question runs through my mind, and often out of my mouth, numerous times daily. Sometimes I wonder that about myself as I keep quiet about what I see around me that compels the question.
Actually, I think that’s the question we should all be asking: What’s wrong with US?
Ask it, answer it truthfully, include yourself in the answer, then do what you can about it.
