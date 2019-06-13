OFFERS
Fri, June 14
Local bed builders team up in effort to create 4,000 beds nationwide

David Wayt (front), Scott Holtry (back left), and numerous volunteers learn the proper way to build beds at Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s training held Feb. 24, 2018 in San Diego. (Courtesy file photo)

David Wayt (front), Scott Holtry (back left), and numerous volunteers learn the proper way to build beds at Sleep in Heavenly Peace's training held Feb. 24, 2018 in San Diego. (Courtesy file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is participating in the Bunks Across America bed build this Saturday, June 15, with a goal of building some 4,000 beds nationwide.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization that builds beds for kids in need. Its motto is “No child sleeps on the floor in our town.”

The build will begin at 8 a.m. at River Valley Community Outreach Center, 3060 Airway Ave. Kingman chapter Co-President David Wayt said all are invited to volunteer for the build.

“We’ll have plenty of work to do,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

Volunteers don’t need to bring any supplies, however, they are encouraged to bring a pair of working gloves if they have them.

“This is a unique opportunity for residents of Kingman to really get involved and give back to our community,” Wayt said. “It’s an organization that’s specifically directed to helping kids in need. It’s a very rewarding experience and opportunity.”

Those who can’t attend the event can make cash donations or sponsor the materials needed to make a bed by going to www.SHPbeds.org. From there, follow the links to make a donation to the Kingman chapter, volunteer, or submit an application for a bed.

“We’re always going to be collecting donations to furnish the beds for future builds,” Wayt said. “The more donations we get, the more beds we can build and the more kids we can get off the floor.”

Contact
