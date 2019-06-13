Mohave County Most Wanted | June 12, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Breeana Marie Alston
DOB: 11/08/1990 White Female 5-9 130 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Endanger life/health of minor, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 05/20/2019
Chrissy Marie McMillan
DOB: 10/05/1995 White Female 4-11 168 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Agg aslt – correctional prof, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 04/11/2019
Brailynne Marie Mendibles
DOB: 01/16/1980 White Female 5-4 112 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 02/19/2019
Dennis B Montoya
DOB: 11/24/1975 White Male 6-1 320 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 06/11/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Neftali Hernandez
Offense: Narcotic drug – possess for sale, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 03/14/2019 Capture: 06/06/2019
Danny Guy Hill
Offense: Aggravated assault – victim <15, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 03/26/2019 Capture: 06/07/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
