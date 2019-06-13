OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | June 12, 2019

Originally Published: June 13, 2019 10:36 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Breeana Marie Alston (MCSO photo)

Breeana Marie Alston

DOB: 11/08/1990 White Female 5-9 130 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony; Endanger life/health of minor, Class 1 Misdemeanor

Warrant: 05/20/2019

photo

Chrissy Marie McMillan (MCSO photo)

Chrissy Marie McMillan

DOB: 10/05/1995 White Female 4-11 168 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Agg aslt – correctional prof, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 04/11/2019

photo

Brailynne Marie Mendibles (MCSO photo)

Brailynne Marie Mendibles

DOB: 01/16/1980 White Female 5-4 112 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 02/19/2019

photo

Dennis B Montoya (MCSO photo)

Dennis B Montoya

DOB: 11/24/1975 White Male 6-1 320 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 06/11/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Neftali Hernandez

photo

Neftali Hernandez (MCSO photo)

Offense: Narcotic drug – possess for sale, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 03/14/2019 Capture: 06/06/2019

photo

Danny Guy Hill (MCSO photo)

Danny Guy Hill

Offense: Aggravated assault – victim <15, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 03/26/2019 Capture: 06/07/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

