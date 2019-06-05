OFFERS
New York set to cut religious exemption to vaccine mandates

On Wednesday, June 5, 2019, federal health officials updated the U.S. measles case count, saying 1,001 illnesses have been reported since the beginning of the year. (Adobe Images)

DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 13, 2019 7:28 p.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. – New York lawmakers were poised Thursday to eliminate a religious exemption to vaccine requirements in the face of its worst measles outbreak in decades.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly planned to vote on repealing the exemption, which allows parents of children to cite their religious beliefs to opt a child out of the vaccines required for school enrollment.

Similar exemptions are allowed in 46 states, though lawmakers in several states are also considering the elimination of the waiver.

“We are facing an unprecedented public health crisis,” said Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan and the sponsor of the legislation in the Senate. “The atrocious peddlers of junk science and fraudulent medicine who we know as anti-vaxxers have spent years sowing unwarranted doubt and fear, but it is time for legislators to confront them head on.”

Hundreds of parents of unvaccinated children gathered at New York’s Capitol before the vote to protest what several called an assault on religious freedom.

“People came to this country to get away from exactly this kind of stuff,” said Stan Yung, a Long Island attorney who has three children.

Yung, who is Russian Orthodox, said he has religious views and health concerns that will prevent him from vaccinating his three young children.

Supporters of the bill say religious beliefs about vaccines shouldn’t trump scientific evidence that they work and note that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1905 that states have the right to enforce compulsory vaccination laws.

The bill would not change an existing state exemption given to children who cannot have vaccines for medical reasons, such as a weakened immune system.

