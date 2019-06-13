OFFERS
OBITUARIES
Thu, June 13
Obituary | Delores E. Sites

Delores E. Sites

Delores E. Sites

Originally Published: June 13, 2019 5:26 p.m.

Our beautiful sweet mother, Delores E. Sites, passed away May 15, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1931 in Hannibal, Missouri.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by son; James Jr. (Yolanda), daughter; Gerri (Sites) Webster, grandchildren; Tish and Jamie Hawkins, and Ashley (Ben) Von Eye, great-grandchildren; Emalee and Lane Von Eye, and Cody Hawkins.

She enjoyed camping and working in Black Hills, South Dakota as well as trips to Kaibab Lake in Arizona. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

