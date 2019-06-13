Rants and Raves | June 14, 2019
Passing D-Day memories to children: Wonderful to know our young people are visiting Omaha Beach. We must never forget what one crazed monster, Hitler, tried to do or the incredible bravery of our allied troops in retaliation and the horror imposed on the Jews.
Here are a few things our country needs: William Ressegue’s article was spot on in every way including deporting all illegals and getting off Trump’s back. It would be interesting to see where Maxine Waters, Speaker Pelosi and Diane Feinstein got their millions.
