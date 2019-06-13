Woman tries to drive away from arrest in Golden Valley

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say it arrested a Lake Havasu City woman for felony resisting arrest when she tried to drive away from sheriff’s deputies in Golden Valley on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Anita Kay Warren, 58, was also arrested for first degree criminal trespassing and assault, both misdemeanors.

Deputies were called to a home in the 3800 block of Aztec Road at about 4:15 p.m. regarding an assault.

When deputies arrived, they saw Warren lying on the ground yelling for medical attention.

The alleged assault victim told deputies she saw Warren climbing her fence and told Warren to leave. Warren continued climbing the fence, got over it onto the victim’s property and began walking toward the residence.

The victim reported when she confronted Warren, she was shoved and kicked by Warren.

Friends of the victim came along, and with the victim, removed Warren from the property. It was then that Warren dropped to the ground and began asking for medical attention, according to the victim and other witnesses at the scene.

Deputies reported that the witnesses also confirmed the victim’s story. While law enforcement was speaking, Warren tried to leave. Deputies told Warren she couldn’t leave and was being arrested for assault, but she continued to get into her vehicle.

Deputies removed Warren and placed her in restraints.

Warren was cleared by medical personnel and taken to Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without further incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office