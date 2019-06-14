City of Needles may declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city
NEEDLES — The city of Needles is discussing a possible declaration as a Second Amendment sanctuary city. When it becomes official, supporters say it would exempt Needles from any restrictive gun laws that California may pass in the future, and allow the city’s laws to remain based solely on the U.S. Constitution.
The Needles City Council voted to create a committee for the purpose of discussion and drafting of language for the proposed declaration on Tuesday.
Cities and towns across the country have begun to declare themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities, including places in Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, Oregon and Illinois.
When it comes to the possibility of Lake Havasu City ever discussing the concept, Mayor Cal Sheehy believes it’s unlikely.
He says Arizona’s laws already align with the Second Amendment and the state’s general support for gun rights means there isn’t really a need for it.
A declaration of Havasu as a Second Amendment Sanctuary City has never been proposed to the City Council before, and Sheehy doesn’t think it ever will.
Sam Scarmardo, owner of Sam’s Shooters Emporium and a former City Council member, said that protecting the Second Amendment is what allows the country to protect the rest of the amendments and Bill of Rights.
He also believes that there is no need for a declaration as a Second Amendment Sanctuary City in Havasu.
