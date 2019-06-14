OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 15
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Needles may declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city

The Needles City Council voted to create a committee for the purpose of discussion and drafting of language for the proposed declaration of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city. (Zach News/Courtesy)

The Needles City Council voted to create a committee for the purpose of discussion and drafting of language for the proposed declaration of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary city. (Zach News/Courtesy)

Daisy Nelson Today's News-Herald
Originally Published: June 14, 2019 1:37 p.m.

NEEDLES — The city of Needles is discussing a possible declaration as a Second Amendment sanctuary city. When it becomes official, supporters say it would exempt Needles from any restrictive gun laws that California may pass in the future, and allow the city’s laws to remain based solely on the U.S. Constitution.

The Needles City Council voted to create a committee for the purpose of discussion and drafting of language for the proposed declaration on Tuesday.

Cities and towns across the country have begun to declare themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities, including places in Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, Oregon and Illinois.

When it comes to the possibility of Lake Havasu City ever discussing the concept, Mayor Cal Sheehy believes it’s unlikely.

He says Arizona’s laws already align with the Second Amendment and the state’s general support for gun rights means there isn’t really a need for it.

A declaration of Havasu as a Second Amendment Sanctuary City has never been proposed to the City Council before, and Sheehy doesn’t think it ever will.

Sam Scarmardo, owner of Sam’s Shooters Emporium and a former City Council member, said that protecting the Second Amendment is what allows the country to protect the rest of the amendments and Bill of Rights.

He also believes that there is no need for a declaration as a Second Amendment Sanctuary City in Havasu.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cochran campaign promise on agenda
Supervisors to tackle power plant issues
Water bill, U.S. 93 projects on Tri-City agenda
County pot law proposal up for review today
Council blesses use of storage containers in downtown Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
19
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News